Get a celeb's dress for £40

Fancy wearing Kate Moss's Lanvin frock to your Christmas party? Well now you can, and it's all for charity...

Fancy donning Kate Moss’s Lanvin dress this Christmas Eve? Or if yellow’s your colour how about donning Fredia Pinto’s Burberry Prorsum number from the S/S10 collection?

Topshop at Oxford Circus are offering you the chance to wear one of these exclusive dresses for a night this December as part of their 'Dress Me Up' event. And it’s all for charity.

Head down there from today until 6 December and peruse the rails featuring Scarlett Johansson’s animal-print dress by Nanette Lepore as well as Nicola Roberts’ bespoke stage costume (if you really want to make an impression) and for just £40 you can hire them for 2 days from 7th to 23rd December.

Erin O'Connor, Olivia Palermo, Peaches Geldof and Sophie Dahl amongst other celebs and designers have also donated frocks for the event

And if you fall in love with a dress you can enter a silent bid to own it forever and ever when they are auctioned.

All proceeds go to Age Concern and Help the Aged. As Sophie Dahl said, ‘What a good cause to put a frock on for.’ We couldn’t agree more.

By Abigail Radnor