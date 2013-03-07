Georgia May Jagger parties with the Sergio Rossi set to open new stylish store

Georgia May Jagger, Erin O’Connor and Liberty Ross hit Sloane Street to celebrate the opening of Sergio Rossi’s new UK flagship store

London’s most stylish A-listers including Georgia May Jagger, Mary Charteris, Erin O’Connor and Liberty Ross put their best heels on and hot-footed it to Sloane Street to celebrate the opening of lust-worthy shoe label Sergio Rossi’s new concept store, and InStyle was there, too.

MORE GEORGIA MAY PICS & NEWS

With a marble-laid floor and truly decadent furnishings, the store is an Aladdin’s cave of stiletto-heeled treasures and played the perfect venue for a super-stylish cocktail party.

While Georgia May Jagger put her best foot forward in a figure-hugging LRD topped with a leather jacket and finished with scarlet peep-toes, Mary Charteris gave her all-black ensemble the Midas touch with a pair of gold heels.

CELEBRITY SHOE WATCH

Keeping everyone on their toes was Francesco Russo, creative director of Sergio Rossi, who cosied up to top model Erin O’Connor and Georgia May to pose for photos.

By Sarah Smith