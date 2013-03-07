Gemma Arterton’s new super sexy photo shoot

Gemma Arterton steams it up in new shoot for Details magazine

With slicked back hair, smoky black eyes and a fierce attitude, Gemma Arterton is smouldering in the May issue of Details.

The InStyle cover girl strips down to tight leopard print, flashes her gorgeous pins and is outrageously sultry in a black and white picture with no bra!

SEE MORE PICTURES OF GEMMA's STYLE HERE

Playing a Greek Goddess in Clash of the Titans, frolicking with Bond in Quantum of Solace and getting up close and personal with Jake Gyllenhaal whilst filming her new flick Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Gemma certainly knows how to work her sex appeal.

SEE GEMMA AT THE CLASH OF THE TITANS PREMIERE

Watch out for Gemma in new film The Disappearance of Alice Creed out this summer (rumour has it she bares all!).

By Marisa Bate