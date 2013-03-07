Gemma Arterton launches the new Selfridges shoe hall

Last night Selfridges’ new shoe haven opened its doors to the public and Gemma Arterton was there to see things off with a bang

Housing a whopping 55,000 pairs of shoes from 150 brands, including 11 designer boutiques over 35,000 square feet, Selfridges’ new shoe hall is every girl's dream come true! And as of last night it's now officially open to the public.

To celebrate, a Balmain military jacket-clad Gemma Arterton oversaw a parade featuring the release of exploding shoe-printed balloons outside the store, while a plane flying a banner half the size of a football pitch above the store announced the shoe mecca OPEN.

The lucky Tamara Drewe actress was then free to peruse the collection of lust-worthy boots, heels, sandals and flats and no doubt spent the rest of her evening composing a never-ending wish list.

It's not just a designer fest either, as well as the likes of Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Yves Saint Laurent, 150 high street brands all grace the shoe gallery, with River Island and All Saints both debuting specially created collections.

We know where we'll be getting lost this weekend!

By Hayley Spencer

