Gemma Arterton, Eva Green and Carey Mulligan turn out for the British Independent Film Awards

Brit stars came out in force to celebrate homegrown movie making

Bond girls Eva Green and Gemma Arterton sizzled at this year’s British Independent Film Awards. The two gorgeous actresses wore figure-hugging dresses with Eva in a floor-length red and black patterned gown and Gemma sporting a chic LBD.

SEE MORE GEMMA ARTERTON PICS HERE

Also in attendance was up and coming star Carey Mulligan who looked stunning in a crimson dress and black cut-out heels and Rosumund Pike in a silk navy jumpsuit and floral jacket.

The awards, hosted by Cold Feet star James Nesbitt, saw Daniel Day Lewis and Sir Michael Caine being honored at the 12th annual ceremony at The Brewery in London.

Michael won the Variety Award celebrating his long and versatile career while Daniel Day Lewis was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to British Film.

The awards, which were originally created in 1998 to celebrate independently funded British movie making, started off as a low-key event but now regularly boast appearances from a number of A-list stars.

By Georgie Hindle