G'day! Prince William bumps into Delta Goodrem on trip to Australia

Prince William is currently on a semi-official tour of New Zealand and Australia, and yesterday he enjoyed a lunch reception with the very glamorous Delta Goodrem.

The Prince was introduced to the former Neigbours star by the Governor General at her official residence overlooking the harbour.

Delta and William spent time chatting in the garden before sitting down to a salmon and beef lunch with 16 other local influentials.

Delta, who is engaged to former Westlife star Brian McFadden, said: 'I'm a very patriotic Australian and am really looking forward to talking to him about what this country has to offer.'

By Ruth Doherty