Front row celebs take LFW by storm in sensational style!

It's been a super stylish weekend at London Fashion Week! Find out what Nicola, Olivia, Sienna and co were wearing front row...

London Fashion Week has enjoyed a star-studded weekend, drawing big names from across the world - as well as our best home-grown talent!

Nicola Roberts has wowed the crowds with her softly tousled red hair and daring style choices. She dressed for autumn in this gorgeous high neck, long sleeved maxi dress with monochrome detail at the Fashion Fringe in Covent Garden, before mixing things up in a LBD and square Mary Jane pumps at Vivienne Westwood, where she sat alongside Pamela Anderson!

She joined Agyness Deyn and Jaime Winston in the front row at House of Holland, working a Topshop Unique slik print dress with leather jacket. Lily Allen was also in attendance, stealing the style crown in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton cape - also seen on Kate Hudson back in spring - and a red Chanel handbag.

Meanwhile, Olivia Palermo, who was a regular on the NYFW circuit, hotfooted it across the Atlantic to show her face at some of LFW's hottest events.

At Topshop Unique she joined Brit girls Nicola and Lily donning a Topshop floral maxi skirt and suede biker jacket for an edgier take on her typically impeccable look!

Olivia showed fashion week stamina, also attending Richard Nicoll and Emilio de la Morena, before joining A-list favourites Elle MacPherson and Cat Deeley at Julien MacDonald in a flirty Diane Von Furstenberg blue silk skirt.

Another top look from Olivia was a wow-worthy mustard and black geometrical number she wore to Matthew Williamson, accessorised with Charlotte Olympia heels. We LOVE your London style Olivia!

Sienna Miller joined Olivia front row, wearing a slick of luxe red lipstick! She returned the favour to pal Matthew after he sat front row at Twenty8Twelve the previous day – next to Jude Law, naturally!

Keep up the stylish work ladies!

By Charlotte Owen