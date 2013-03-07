From runway to red carpet: Leighton Meester in Marios Schwab

From runway to red carpet: Leighton Meester in Marios Schwab
Rex
by: Sarah Karmali
7 Mar 2013

Leighton wows in another designer delight

If we needed another reason to love Leighton Meester's style any more than we already do, this outfit would be it.

The TV-actress and fashionista in her own right (without the help of her uber-fashion conscious alter-ego Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl) looked fab in this Marios Schwab 2009 abstract-print dress.

Leighton teamed the dress with peep-toe boots and blushed cheeks for a near-perfect look for the You Know You Want It Style - Inspiration - Confidence book launch party.

Leighton is fast becoming a regular on our best-dressed list and this gorgeous outfit proves why.

By Georgie Hindle

