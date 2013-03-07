From runway to red carpet: Leighton Meester in Marios Schwab

If we needed another reason to love Leighton Meester's style any more than we already do, this outfit would be it.

The TV-actress and fashionista in her own right (without the help of her uber-fashion conscious alter-ego Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl) looked fab in this Marios Schwab 2009 abstract-print dress.

Leighton teamed the dress with peep-toe boots and blushed cheeks for a near-perfect look for the You Know You Want It Style - Inspiration - Confidence book launch party.

Leighton is fast becoming a regular on our best-dressed list and this gorgeous outfit proves why.

By Georgie Hindle