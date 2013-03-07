From muse to music – Chanel model Baptiste Giabiconi releases a single

Baptiste Giabiconi, muse to Karl Lagerfeld, number one male model and the man that made a faux-fur all-in-one yeti suit look cool at the Chanel AW10 show, is releasing a single.

SEE MORE PICS OF BAPTISTE GIABICONI

Not content with just being seen, Baptiste Giabiconi wants to be heard too. Having stretched his vocal chords at the after party for Chanel’s Shanghai show at the end of last year, it would seem he’s got a taste for the singing lark.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Showtime, Baptiste’s debut single to be released in his native France, is a dance track that’s bound to get his fans flustered. With an industry nod in the form of a 50 Cent remix, we don’t think it will be long before it crosses the channel!

By Sarah Smith

WATCH THE CHANEL S/S 2011 SHOW HERE - KEEP YOUR EYE OUT FOR BAPTISTE!