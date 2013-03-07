From Kate Moss to Janet Jackson, Paris Fashion Week boasts a star-studded front row!

The fashion A-list were out in force in Paris as Dior, Lanvin and John Galliano showcased their SS11 collections

Boasting one of the most A-list packed fashion weeks, Paris has played home to the celeb fash-pack including Kate Moss, Rachel Bilson, Janet Jackson, Jade Jagger and Dita Von Teese!

SEE ALL THE LATEST PFW PICS!

Seasoned fashion week front-rower and of course, runway-walker, Kate Moss turned heads on Friday hitting the Dior SS11 show wearing a dramatic all black Dior ensemble including a leather skirt and cropped fur jacket. She added a pop of colour to the look with a slick of coral lippy. She later went on to film an advert for Dior wearing that same outfit!

And joining Ms Moss on the Dior front row was InStyle’s September cover girl Rachel Bilson who went a bit more bold with her palette, opting for a suitably bright fuchsia pink sheer chiffon Dior dress. She showed off her dip-dyed locks to perfection with a low, tousled up-do. Gorgeous!

Meanwhile, Dita Von Teese was another busy front-rower, hitting the John Galliano, John-Paul Gaultier and Lanvin shows in an array of stunning outfits.

Also at John Galliano was megastar Janet Jackson, while Geri Halliwell was spotted front row at Viktor & Rolf!

SEE MORE CELEBS FRONT ROW

By Tara Gardner