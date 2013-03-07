Forever 21 arrives in the UK

The USA got Topshop in April 2009, and now it’s the UK’s turn for a new fast fashion fix. That fix comes in the form of America’s fashion treasure trove, Forever 21.

MORE FASHION NEWS

It’s long been the essential stop-off shop on trips to the States but finally Forever 21 will be that bit closer to home, joining our very own British high street. Store openings in Birmingham and Dublin have been confirmed for mid-November and we’ve little doubt more will follow shortly.

Forever 21 was launched in LA in 1984 and now counts 460 stores worldwide, including Korea, Japan and Dubai. With bang on trend clothes, jewellery and shoes arriving daily, as well as a reliable collection of staples, Forever 21 is set to stand tall next to our high street giants.

And if that’s still not close enough for you, they’re also launching a UK friendly version of their online shop at forever21.com. So you can get your Forever 21 fill from your very own home.

With a stateside famous following including Kirsten Stewart, Paris Hilton and Taylor Swift, we wonder which British celebrities will be spotted in it first.

SEE LOOK OF THE DAY

By Sarah Smith