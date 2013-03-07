Florence Welch stuns in Gucci on Ceremonials tour!

Florence Welch dons Gucci as her Ceremonials tour kicks off in Florida…

Florence Welch looked glam in Gucci as the latest Florence and the Machine tour hit Florida.

Florence's amazing flamenco style gown had a black and red feather print and ruffles running across the body.

The British singer teamed it with bare feet, long red nails, red lips and loose up-do.

Gucci are creating all of Florence’s costumes for the Ceremonials tour having already designed the outfits for her 2011 tour.

Frida Giannini, Gucci's creative director has described the looks they've created as having “a romantic yet modern aesthetic”.

We can’t wait to see what Gucci have designed for the rest of the Florence and the Machine tour!

