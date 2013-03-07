Florence Welch jets off after performing on Jools Holland

With her penchant for pretty flats, fab fedoras and dramatic coats by day and vintage-inspired dresses by night, we’re developing a serious style crush on Florence Welch. And while the fashion-savvy singer was spotted at Heathrow modeling her typical daytime style, only the night before Florence had blown the Jools Holland audience away in a beaded Deco dress.

Having toured the States over the summer, Florence’s return to the British stage couldn’t have been met with more appreciation than at Later… With Jools Holland. Wearing a Deco- style drop-waist dress, the ethereal beauty channeled her vintage vibe perfectly to sing songs from Florence and the Machine’s new album, Ceremonials.

The very next day and the flame-haired beauty demonstrated an airport chic style all of her own, teaming an embellished jacket with cropped trews and burgundy pumps, plus Mulberry’s Polly Push Lock for arm candy.

By Sarah Smith