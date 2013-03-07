Florence Welch and Kellan Lutz party together in New York!

The start of a beautiful friendship? Singer Florence Welch and Hollywood hunk Kellan Lutz party together in New York...

Hitting a hot New York party, Florence Welch and Kellan Lutz cosied up for photos with 90210 star Shenae Grimes and a host of other celebs at the glamorous bash.

Wowing in a flurry of florals in a 60s style dress by Anna Sui, Florence brought her unique style to the night, accessorising with the Chanel Mademoiselle bag - giving a nod to her BFF Blake Lively - and of course the classic Florence wide-brimmed hat.

But Chanel wasn't Florence's only arm-candy for the night. The Brit singer hung out with Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz and Shenae Grimes, along with Leigh Lezark.

Taking America by storm in her latest tour, Florence is clearly wowing them in the style stakes too.

