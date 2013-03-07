FIRST PICS: Meet Heidi Klum’s gorgeous new baby girl!

Heidi Klum has released the first pictures of her beautiful new baby girl Lou Sulola – and she really is a cutie!

Heidi and hubby Seal are both pictured with seven-week-old Lou, who, in one pic can be seen resting on a fresh-faced mum, and in another photo is surrounded by her siblings Johan, 2, Henry, 4, and Leni, 5.

And in an image that could melt any girl’s heart, Lou can be seen looking into doting dad Seal’s eyes in a super-sweet black and white frame.

The pics were posted on the couple’s official website, seal.com, along with a statement that read: ‘She is beautiful beyond words and we are happy that she chose us to watch her grow over the coming years.

'From the moment she looked into both of our eyes it was endless love at first sight.'

Aww. Congrats!

By Ruth Doherty