FIRST LOOK: Vanessa Paradis for Chanel

See the first image from Vanessa Paradis’ Rouge Coco de Chanel campaign

The French singer and actress looks absolutely stunning in the first of Chanel’s new Rouge Coco lipstick campaign shots.

The advert shot by Jean-Bapitste Mondino sees Vanessa showing off her gorgeous pink lips against a dazzling white background.

The Rouge Coco collection of 30 lipsticks will go on sale in March and looks set to be Chanel’s top selling product in 2010.

Each lipstick is based on a design dating from 1952 in which a team of experts have tried to emulate the lipstick that Coco Chanel would have liked.

Andrea D’Avack, president of Chanel Fragrance & Beauté said: ‘Vanessa has been very linked to the house over the years, and she represents a young, sophisticated woman who we also believe will be the consumer for Rouge Coco’.

We cannot wait to see more of these gorgeous adverts and get our hands on what is sure to be a must-have spring purchase.

By Georgie Hindle