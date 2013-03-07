FIRST LOOK: Twilight’s Robert Pattinson in Remember Me

See pics and watch the trailer to R-Pattz’s next film

Twilight star Robert Pattinson broke box office records playing a deadly but dashing vampire in New Moon. However his next role sees him play a mere mortal, though a very handsome one.

Rob takes the lead staring alongside Lost’s Emilie de Ravin in Remember Me, a story about a young couple whose relationship is tested by family tragedies.

The film, set in New York City, also stars Pierce Brosnan as Rob’s on-screen father and Chocolat’s Lena Olin.

Remember Me hits UK screens on April 2, which thankfully will give us out much needed R-Pattz fix until the third Twilight film Eclipse, gets released in the UK on July 9, 2010.

By Georgie Hindle