FIRST LOOK: Twilight Eclipse poster released!

Twi-fans, get excited! You may have to wait until 12 June to see the movie, but the brand new promotional poster for Twilight Eclipse has been released!

The poster plays up to the love triangle between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), her vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and her werewolf best friend, Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

With a teasing tagline that reads: 'It all begins... with a choice', we, along with thousands of other Twi-hards, are completely hooked already!

To tantalise us even further, an official plot description was also released along with the brooding poster.

'In the Twilight Saga: Ecliipse, Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger as Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge.

'In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between Edward and Jacob - knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the struggle between vampire and werewolf. With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella is confronted with the most important decision of her life.'

We're not sure we can wait another 3 months!

By Ruth Doherty