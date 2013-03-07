FIRST LOOK: See Cheryl’s sexy new look for her Saturday night show

Cheryl Cole debuts a fierce new look for her one-off TV show this weekend

Girls Aloud star and X Factor judge (with this year’s firm favourite to win), Cheryl Cole will debut her on-off television show before the X Factor final this Saturday night.

The show entitled Cheryl Cole’s Night In will see her perform two of her singles including the number one Fight For This Love in which she wears a hot pink outfit with thigh-high splits and her hair scraped back into a tight bun.

She is joined by a troupe of dancers in similar outfits as husband Ashley watches from the audience.

Cheryl will also be speaking to former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Holly Willoughby during the 60 minute show.

We can’t wait to see Cheryl go it alone from 6.30 this Saturday on ITV.

By Georgie Hindlle