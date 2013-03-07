FIRST LOOK: Rihanna returns to her Caribbean roots in new music video

SEE Rihanna show off her Barbadian beauty in the video for her new single Rude Boy

Rihanna must be one of the most famous Carribean stars in the world and to pay homage to her roots she has decided to get glammed up Jamaican style in her new music video.

The video for RiRi’s fourth single show her in a number of racy outfits and provocative poses including a raunchy gold net outfit and leopard print hat.

SEE MORE RIHANNA PICS HERE

She can also be seen sporting a blue bralet and two-tone yellow and black leggings as well as fitting her toned-bod into a black and white all-in-one body suit while sitting on top of a zebra.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her video, Rihanna said; ‘A lot of my videos are really dark and edgy and tough. Rude Boy is more playing along the lines of my roots.

'We used a lot of colour, but also the costumes were very Jamaican dancehall queen type’.

See RiRi strutting her stuff in all her Caribbean glory in Rude Boy here.

By Georgie Hindle