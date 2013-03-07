FIRST LOOK: Official Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 posters revealed!

See the two official Twilight Breaking Dawn posters featuring Bella, Edward and Jacob...

Calling all Twilight fans! We've got the brand new posters from Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1...

In the first poster Robert Pattinson aka Edward and Kristen Stewart who plays Bella are pictured in a steamy embrace and seem to be showing off their rather dazzling wedding rings.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner smoulders in the second poster, snapped in dark and mysterious-looking woods.

Both images were released online by Summit Entertainment and we hear rumours that a brand new teaser trailer may be on its way this week too.

Watch this space!

By Annabelle Spranklen