First look: Nicole Kidman channels Grace Kelly

While this year Diana and Hitchcock heroine Janet Leigh come under the spotlight in super stylish biopics, starring Naomi Watts and Scarlett Johannson, next year Grace Kelly has her turn thanks to biopic, Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman.

SEE MORE MOVIE TRANSFORMATIONS

While Nicole was spotted on set last year, so far the only plot details we have of the flick are that it's: "The story of former Hollywood star Grace Kelly's involvement with Monaco's Prince Rainier III and France's Charles De Gaulle dispute over tax laws in the early 1960s."

NICOLE KIDMAN PICTURES

Though we do now have a glimpse into the cinematic look of the flick, as the first artwork has been revealed. It shows Nicole as Grace looking every inch the icon. With her porcelain skin and bright blue eyes, she looks the spits of Grace, and a jewel-encrusted gown ensures she's just as glamorous.

FILMS TO WATCH IN 2013

This stunning snap has us super excited for Grace of Monaco's release in 2014.

WATCH SCARLETT AS JANET LEIGH IN HITCHCOCK...