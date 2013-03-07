FIRST LOOK: Natalie Portman on set of her new film

See the photos of Natalie Portman wrapped up on the set of The Black Swan in New York

The first photos of Natalie Portman, in Darren Aronofsky’s, The Black Swan have just come in.

The pictures show Natalie wrapped up against the cold New York weather in a selection of cosy looks. First up is a long pink coat, white scarf and grey wedge boots but she also donned a pair of black earmuffs… A winter essential in the chilly New York climate.

The Black Swan stars Natalie as Nina, a veteran ballerina who finds herself locked into a competitive showdown with a rival dancer named Lily, played by Mila Kunis.

The film also stars Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen actor Vincent Cassel, pictured with Natalie, as well as Winona Ryder.

By Georgie Hindle