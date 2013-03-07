First look: Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams bewitch in Oz The Great and Powerful

Check out the stunning new poster of Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz and James Franco in Oz The Great and Powerful

A prequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Oz The Great And Powerful stars a stellar cast headed up by Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz and James Franco, and we've got a sneak peek at the action with the all-new poster and behind-the-scenes shots.

The enchanting new poster shows the cast in the stunning fantasy land that is Oz, with James, who plays magician Oscar Diggs, huddled up with Michelle, the good witch, while Rachel and Mila serve an ominous presence as the Wicked Witches of the East and West.

We've also got a close-up glimpse of Michelle in all her fairytale glory, dressed in an ethereal off-the-shoulder gown and accessorised with a jewel-tipped tiara.

We'll have to wait until March 2013 to see it on the big screen, but it's set to be one enchanting watch.

By Hayley Spencer