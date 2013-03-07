FIRST LOOK: Julianne Moore’s Bulgari S/S 2010 preview

See Julianne Moore’s stunning new Bulgari ad plus special behind the scenes video footage

It’s finally arrived, the brand new oriental-inspired Bulgari S/S 2010 advert featuring the very stunning Julianne Moore.

The Hollywood actress is shown posing nude on a sumptuously decorated sofa adorned with velvet cushions with a peacock feather background.

The Eccentric Charisma print advert, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, shows Julianne holding a white cockatoo while showing off Bulgari’s Chandra bag and the new Serpenti jewellery collection.

Special behind the scenes footage of Julianne in the Italian jewellery brand’s advertising campaign can also be seen here.

As well as wowing in Bulgari’s new ad campgain, Julianne recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in designer Tom Ford’s movie debut A Single Man which is released on February 12.

By Georgie Hindle