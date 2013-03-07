Fifty Shades of Grey nominated for National Book Award

E.L. James’ bestselling novel, Fifty Shades of Grey, has been nominated for a national award…

The massive success of E.L. James’ novel Fifty Shades of Grey is continuing to grow, with the news that the book has been nominated for a National Book Award.

The hugely successful novel has been nominated in the category of an adult novel that has made a massive impact and exceeded expectations.

Up against established authors Kate Mosse and Dorothy Koomson, 50 Shades will be judged by 50 book experts, including authors and journalists.

