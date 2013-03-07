Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James reveals plans for next book

E.L James has revealed what she has planned for the the follow-up novel from her Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and it seems it won't be as "raunchy"…

While E.L. James fans are currently all ears for the imminent production of a movie adaptation of her Fifty Shades of Grey novel to begin, it seems she hasn't forgotten about her fans' thirst for her literature, either.

The author, real name Erika Leonard, has revealed that she has started planning her next novel.

Having sky-rocketed to fame after releasing the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, E.L. James looked more than at home as she took to the red carpet at the Oscars Vanity Fair after party, and stopped to discuss plans for her next book with press.

While as yet, the novel isn't underway, fans will be intrigued to learn it's likely to be considerably less steamy: "I've got so many ideas for my next book. But it will be much less raunchy and I will probably write it under another name and be done with it."

Stay tuned for further developments.

