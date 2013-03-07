FESTIVAL GUIDE: Glastonbury announces line-up plus see the other summer festivals

With the release of the Glastonbury 2011 line-up including Beyonce, Jessie J and Laura Marling, we take you through this summer’s hottest tickets…

The line-up for some of the summer’s favourite festivals including Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading are already causing a stir with big names such as Beyonce, U2 and Rihanna on the cards.

The summer season kicks off with Isle of Wight Festival (10 – 12 June) and with a line-up as varied as ever, they’ve got Kings of Leon headlining with Pulp, Plan B, Eliza Doolitle and Tom Jones in to entertain the crowds too.

Just 10 days later Glastonbury kicks off and if you managed to get a ticket then you’re in for a treat. Organiser Emily Eavis described it as: “One of the most eclectic line-ups yet,” and she’s not wrong. Beyonce, Coldplay and U2 are headlining the Pyramid Stage while Jessie J, The Noisettes, blues legend BB King and Brit winner Laura Marling will also be performing at the iconic festival.

And the August festivals are looking good too. V Festival (20-21 August) have bagged themselves Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and Rihanna, while the Reading Festival organisers are sticking to their rocky roots with The Strokes, Muse, Elbow and My Chemical Romance bound to pull in the crowds.

InStyle will be following the best of the festivals and their fashion so make sure you check in for the latest pics and news!

By Sarah Smith