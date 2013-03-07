Festival fashion watch kicks off with Coachella

It’s that time of year again when we check out what the A-listers are wearing so that we can start to prep our own festival fashion wardrobes too. Here at InStyle we’ve located the key trends to come out of Coachella so that you can get shopping.

SEE ALL THE COACHELLA PICS

However impractical it may seem, the LWD (Little White Dress) was a big hit with the celebs at Coachella. Alexa Chung wore it super short with a long grey cardi, Whitney Port went for thigh-skimming broderie anglaise teamed with trainers and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandro Ambrosio toughened up her pretty white Rebecca Taylor dress with brown biker boots.

Altogether more practical were the festival accessories, with the key piece being the cross body-bag. Kirsten Dunst has been swinging her Ralph Lauren satchel for a while now and she was barely seen without it at Coachella.

Alexa took her favourite Chanel with her too, slipping it over her head for a more festival friendly style, while Nicole Richie slung her Mulberry Heritage Bayswater satchel across her body for some luxe festival chic.

SHOP: MAXI DRESSES

Another sensible accessory for the sun-going celebs was the trilby and Diane Kruger was loving her straw version with a thick black ribbon.

Check back in on InStyle.co.uk for all the latest festival fashion, pics and updates.

By Sarah Smith