Felicity Jones, Sienna Miller and Cate Blanchett smoulder on the red carpet

A-list stunners Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett, Felicity Jones and Evan Rachel Wood wowed at a beauty event in NYC

Making a welcome return to the red carpet, Sienna Miller joined Cate Blanchett, Felicity Jones and Evan Rachel Wood at a cocktail reception showcasing photographer Solve Sundsbo’s latest installation entitled The Ever Changing Face of Beauty.

While Sienna revealed her burgeoning baby bump in a flowing Boss Black dress and Pamela Love jewellery, face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Kohl Collection Felicity Jones went for a perfectly prim look in a champagne-hued frock and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Fashion forward in a Juan Carlos Obando dress, Cate Blanchett added a poppy red pout for a killer look, and Evan Rachel Wood worked a Gucci peplum number with studded sandals.