Fearne Cotton's latest maternity style is preppy perfection

Pregnant Fearne Cotton styled up her burgeoning bump with a cute '60s style look

Our pregnancy style watch continues with Radio 1 favourite, Fearne Cotton, and she doesn't look like she'll be getting caught out in the style stakes any time soon.

SEE MORE OF FEARNE'S PREGNANCY STYLE HITS

For her latest outing to she worked a school girl inspired look in a fur-tipped coat, printed pussybow dress, matching Mulberry satchel, while leopard loafers added a quirky finish.

SEE MORE PREGNANT CELEBS

We're sure her little one will be just as stylish when it arrives.

WATCH FEARNE AT HMV LAUNCH OF CELEBRITY JUICE