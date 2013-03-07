Fearne Cotton wraps up her baby bump in style

Fearne Cotton has appeared in an array of comfortable yet cool clothes during her pregnancy proving that maternity dressing certainly doesn't ruin her style parade.

Arriving at work in a tie dye maxi skirt and oversized black jumper, the Radio 1 DJ upped the cool stakes with a huge, super cosy purple checked scarf and her lust-worthy Mulberry tote. Fearne completed her pared-down style with her trademark converse trainers and obligatory shades! Keep the fab maternity outfits coming Ms Cotton, you look fab!

By Bernadette Cornish