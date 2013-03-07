Fearne Cotton gives her pregnancy style tips

Fearne Cotton has explained how she's adapted her laid-back style to cater for her baby bump

Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton has become a pregnancy style pin-up over the last few months as she's managed to keep her fashion kudos intact with her burgeoning bump in tow, but it hasn't been as effortless as it's looked.

FEARNE COTTON'S 10 BEST MATERNITY LOOKS

She recently explained: "It's so difficult, I was looking for something glitzy to wear for Children In Need but it's very challenging having a body that doesn't fit normal clothes at the moment."

PREGNANT CELEBS

To get over the hurdle of dressing her bump, she advise: "I guess it's just about being inventive, and probably more about a plain dress with a big, bejewelled necklace, something like that is probably going to be my winter staples."

And top of her Christmas wish list: "I can't get enough of big, cosy jumpers, so knitwear at the moment, anything like that."

WATCH FEARNE COTTON ON THE RED CARPET