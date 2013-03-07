Fearne Cotton announces Brit Awards nominations!

Florence and the Machine, Pixie Lott, Lady GaGa and Lily Allen lead the way in this year's Brits as Fearne Cotton reveals the 2010 nominations

It was a pop-tastic night for a Monday as Fearne Cotton took to the stage in a cute Olivia Rubin frock at Indigo club in London's O2 arena to announce this year's Brit Awards nominees.

Leading the charge are a clutch of hot female singers in the form of Florence & The Machine, Lily Allen, Pixie Lott and Lady GaGa who are all up for three awards each.

Dizzee Rascal takes on American rap heavyweight Jay-Z as both artists received two nominations.

La Roux gave a performance at the Indigo club in sparkling style wearing a silver Alexander McQueen jacket and is herself up for the award for two awards including British Breakthrough Act.

2010 is the 30th anniversary of the Brit Awards and to celebrate two special awards categories have been introduced; Brit's Memorable Performance of 30 Years which looks back at some of the best performances on Brit Awards shows in the past. The second anniversary category will be British Album of 30 Years where the top 10 best-selling albums will be vote fro by Radio 2 and 6 Music listeners.

This year The Brit Awards take place on 16th February and will be presented by Peter Kay… For the full list of nominations, go to brits.co.uk

By Pat McNulty