Fashionistas hit the Veuve Clicquot Polo

Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe, Jaime King and Zoe Saldana dress to the nines for the polo in LA

It was quite possibly the most glamorous red carpet to ever grace a sporting event – the second annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, held in LA, played host to a serious guest list, with Ali Larter, Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe, Jaime King and Zoe Saldana all in attendance.

SEE THE LATEST A-LIST PARTIES

Wearing co-ordinating shades of nude and pastel, The Hills BFs Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth, looked beyond chic but it was Rachel Zoe who took the crown for most stylish of the day, with her off-the-shoulder white dress accessorised with a matching Chanel handbag, a floppy white hat, a smattering of jewelled chains and red lippy.

Even the babies were on trend, with Zoe and hubby Rodger Berman’s son Skyler clad in khakis and loafers and Selma Blair and Jason Bleick’s son, Arthur, sporting a stripy babygrow and white sun hat.

By Maria Milano