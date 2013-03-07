Fashion Week front row favourite Olivia Palermo to model for Mango!

Olivia Palermo confirms she is to follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson and will feature in the next Mango campaign!

In between taking her position on fashion's front row at NYFW and LFW and being spotted at all the best parties in all the hottest outfits, Olivia Palermo has managed to squeeze in a modelling campaign with high street favourite Mango into her busy schedule!

Olivia has confirmed that she will be joining the current face of Mango Scarlett Johannson and British beauty Poppy Delevigne in the upcoming ads. Olivia's German beau Johannes Huebl will also feature alongside the striking trio.

Having just launched a jewellery range for Matches, we wonder if Olivia will follow in the footsteps of previous Mango models Penelope Cruz and Milla Jovovich and design for the high street label.

Here’s hoping!

By Sarah Smith

