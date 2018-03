Fashion-forward pop sensation Kylie Minogue sported Prada’s peach paneled minidress out and about in London

Kylie Minogue is never too shy to try out a fashion trend and the pop sensation’s latest look is peach perfect and Prada!

Spotted out and about in London, Kylie modeled one of the 60s-inspired tennis dresses from the fab AW11 collection, complete with shaggy sheepskin panels, bold white buttons and a drop-waist belt.

Teamed with mid-calf black leather boots and oversized shades, could the princess of pop look any cooler?