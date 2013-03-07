Fashion insiders party at Topshop’s NEWGEN party!

Celebrating the end of London Fashion Week, Azealia Banks, Henry Holland, Peter Pilotto, Marios Schwab and more joined Topshop for their NEWGEN party

On the last night of London Fashion Week, fashion’s finest let their hair down at Topshop’s 10 Years of NEWGEN party at London club Le Baron.

Following the success of their shows, designers Erdem, Richard Nicoll, Henry Holland, Marios Schwab, Louise Gray, and Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos partied to the sounds of Azealia Banks, who performed her hit singles, including 212.

The starry guest list also included by models Edie Campbell and Tallulah Harlech, as well as Sunday Girl and Poppy Delevigne who rocked Topshop looks!