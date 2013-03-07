Fans go crazy as Twilight New Moon stars hit the red carpet

Thousands of fans, (mostly female) descended on London's Battersea Park last night to catch a glimpse of the cast of this year's most anticipated movie in a special Twilight UK Fan Party.

Yes, that's right, girls flocked from all over the world, travelling for hours to get to London and then waiting since 8am yesterday morning just to set eyes on arguably two of the hottest stars in the world right now.

We are of course talking about Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The two heartthrobs arrived on the red carpet with co-star Kirsten Stewart and the New Moon director Chris Weitz to deafening screams from the two thousand-strong fan base.

Handsome Brit Robert Pattinson, who plays vamp Edward Cullen, looked his usual dishevelled but utterly gorgeous self in an unbuttoned white shirt, long wool coat and black slacks on the red carpet.

When InStyle.co.uk got the chance to talk to Rob himself, we asked him if he will be keeping his gorgeous trademark hair for the next two films, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn. He said: ‘No, I can't get rid of it, I've got other roles to play so it's not going anywhere'. Phew!

Taylor Lautner, who plays werewolf Jacob Black in the films, looked dapper in a sleek grey suit, plaid tie and black dress shirt as he greeted fans and signed autographs.

When we asked about whether Taylor's bulking up for New Moon (he gained 35lbs) had affected his wardrobe he said: ‘Yeah, I went up a few T-shirt sizes so I definitely needed some more clothes. It's tough, eating every two hours and working out every day but it's great fun as well'.

The 17-year-old also said: ‘I've never been to London before, but the fans make every place we go feel like home. They're great and make it so comfortable.'

Kristen Stewart was hard to miss in a neon yellow, black and blue striped top with a coordinating skirt both by Proenza Schouler.

The very beautiful Kristen, who plays Bella Swan, smiled and greeted fans before the trio posed for group shots then went inside Battersea Evolution for the Q&A part of the fan event.

Several bands, including Band of Skulls and The Magic Numbers from the film's soundtrack, turned up and played during the night as well as Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright attending to support her former co-star Robert Pattinson.

The cast have now travelled across America, Brazil, Japan, France and the UK promoting New Moon which hits cinemas on 20 November.

That's only 8 days and counting!

By Georgie Hindle