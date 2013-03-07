Fancy playing ping-pong with Susan Sarandon?

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has opened her very own ping-pong club in New York!

Oscar-winning The Lovely Bones star Susan Sarandon has launched her own nightclub/venue SPiN New York – and it’s all about table tennis.

Susan’s sons Jack and Miles (with former partner Tim Robbins) have DJ’d there, SPiNning (sorry) tracks like Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” (original, not Glee, version!).

SPiN New York opened to great acclaim from the Big Apple’s glitterati late last year – models Daria Werbowy and Lily Donaldson have both had a game there, as has Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively.

Food is supplied by Ducks @ SPiN – fuelling those athletic appetites with fois gras and truffle popcorn, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and a five-spice pork, chilli aioli, and lemongrass paté sandwich.

Top-ranking players practice there and the club hosts competitive tournaments, though ball-batting amateurs are totally welcome.

Susan recently told The Guardian, "Girls can beat boys, old ladies can beat young guys and little girls can beat older guys. It's about strategy and you can't get hurt… I wouldn't say that I play very well, but I make it possible for other people to play well".

SPiN New York

48 East 23rd Street

New York

SPiNNYC.com

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood