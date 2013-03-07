EXCLUSIVE! Watch Emma Stone and Viola Davis talk The Help

SEE author Kathryn Stockett, director Tate Taylor and the film's stars Emma Stone and Viola Davis in an exclusive behind-the-scenes The Help special…

Emma Stone stars in one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, The Help. Watch the fiery-haired beauty in a behind-the-scenes special along with co-star Viola Davis, the film’s director, Tate Taylor, and the author of the original best selling novel, Kathryn Stockett.

The Help sees Emma play southern society girl Skeeter who dreams of becoming a writer and turns her small Mississipi town upside down when she decides to interview the black women of her town for her book.

Released 26 October, we’ll be queuing up to see it!