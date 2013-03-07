EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly talk about new movie The Roommate

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly chat about their new movie The Roommate in our exclusive clip...

Move over Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester's new character in movie The Roommate takes University room-sharing to a deadly new level!

The Roommate follows two college students who are randomly assigned to share a dorm room. Things take a dark and sinister twist as friendship turns to obsession.

Speaking about her challenging new role Leighton says: "I would rather play or like to play someone i have something in common with, someone I really care for, for this, I have to find something real to base it on. This is extreme."

The movie is out on 8 April.

By Tara Gardner