EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly talk about new movie The Roommate

Move over Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester's new character in movie The Roommate takes University room-sharing to a deadly new level!
The Roommate follows two college students who are randomly assigned to share a dorm room. Things take a dark and sinister twist as friendship turns to obsession.
Speaking about her challenging new role Leighton says: "I would rather play or like to play someone i have something in common with, someone I really care for, for this, I have to find something real to base it on. This is extreme."
Find out what Leighton and her co-star Minka Kelly have to say about their roles as we take you behind-the-scenes on The Roommate in this exclusive clip - see left.
The movie is out on 8 April.
By Tara Gardner