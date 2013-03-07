EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Natalie Portman in Brothers

It's the cinematic love triangle starring Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman… Check out our exclusive clip!

Natalie Portman seems to have a penchant for serious roles, and her starring appearance in Brothers is no exception. The elfin actress plays an army wife who believes herself to be widowed as her soldier husband is reportedly killed in action.

Her brother-in-law, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, provides her with a shoulder to cry on, however their mutual affection turns into something more.

A twist in the tale comes about when her presumed deceased husband, Cpt. Sam Cahill, played by Tobey Maguire comes back from war alive.

Brothers hits cinemas on 22nd January 2010.

By Pat McNulty