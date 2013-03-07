EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bonnie Wright talks Harry Potter with InStyle!

Bonnie Wright revealed all to InStyle about her Harry Potter memories and her all-important premiere outfit plans...

Last night InStyle hosted a star-studded bash with Dolce & Gabbana at their Bond Street store, and as well as picking up plenty of party dressing tips, we made sure we took the time to talk to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows star Bonnie Wright about the upcoming flick.

Wowing us in a figure-hugging bodycon number by Dolce & Gabbana at the party, no doubt Bonnie's premiere outfit will also be a show-stopper! She told us: 'There's a few things tickling my fancy, but I'm feeling quite relaxed about it.'

After a 10 year stint in the Harry Potter franchise playing Ginny Weasley, it's been a long journey for Bonnie, and while it was tricky choosing a favourite moment, she did reveal: 'I miss it already. I'll always remember my first day on set, and comparing that to my last day - I knew nothing and it's been an arc of experience.'

With the world premiere just over two weeks away, we won't have long to wait until her final outfit choice is revealed!

Check out the whole interview below...

By Hayley Spencer