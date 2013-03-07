Exclusive Twilight pic: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Breaking Dawn - Part 2

With less than three weeks to go until Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner return to the big screen for the fifth and final instalment of the Twilight saga, and we've just got our latest hint of the action to come thanks to a new still.

Our three Twilight heroes; Bella, Edward and Jacob are seen gathered in a library. We wonder what they're plotting? Could it be connected to the Cullen's attempts to protect Renesmee from the Voturi, we wonder?

If you're as excited as us to see the cast back on screen then you can ease the wait by catching Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz at Dublin or Glasgow shopping centres this weekend. The duo will be in Dublin on Saturday 27 October from 2.15 – 4.15pm at the Convention Centre Dublin, and in Glasgow on Sunday 28 October from 2.30 – 4.30pm at the Buchannan Galleries.

Catch Twilight Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in cinemas from 16 November.

