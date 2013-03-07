EXCLUSIVE: See new pic from Keira Knightley and Eva Mendes' new movie Last Night!

InStyle has the EXCLUSIVE new shot from Keira Knightley and Eva Mendes' movie Last Night..

Keira Knightley and Eva Mendes team up in new movie Last Night co-starring the gorgeous Sam Worthington and Guillaume Canet.

Michael and Joanna Reed (Sam and Keira) are young, attractive and successful, living a seemingly perfect life in their Manhattan apartment. But one night, when Joanna witnesses a suspicious moment between her husband and his beautiful new co-worker, Laura (Eva) she begins to doubt the strength of their relationship. A visit from Joanna's former lover (Guillaume) blurs the boundaries further in this compelling modern love-story.

An absolute must-see movie, Last Night is out in cinemas 3 June - but watch this space for more info on the movie.

By Tara Gardner