EXCLUSIVE PICS: Beyoncé shares family pictures on her new website!

Beyoncé has shared exclusive pictures of her family and friends on her new website, I AM.

We love snaps of Beyoncé out and about with sister Solange, husband Jay-Z and baby Blue Ivy, and now Bey has welcomed us into her world, with a new exclusive picture section on her site, called I AM.

Beyoncé opened the section to fans, saying, “I AM. This is my life, today, over the years – through my eyes. My family, my travels, my love. This is where I share with you, this will continue to grow as I do.”

With pics including Bey and Jay-Z, plus snaps of her hottest outfits, her friends and family, and our fave – an adorable picture of Bey wearing a necklace saying ‘BLUE’, we can’t wait to explore more into the world of Beyoncé!