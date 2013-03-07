EXCLUSIVE PIC: First glimpse of Taylor Lautner in new movie Abduction!

Never been seen before in the UK, InStyle has the exclusive film poster for Taylor Lautner's first solo lead role in new movie Abduction co-starring Lily Collins.
Abduction follows the thrilling tale of Nathan who is trying to uncover the truth about his identity. And despite the nail-biting, thrilling plot, Taylor and his on-screen lover Lily manage to make time for a little romance.
"There is romance, but we're also partners-in-crime. It’s not about him taking his shirt off. There’s a lot more that I think makes up for that. That’s not to say that there’s not some steamy moments," Lily recently revealed.
Out in 28 September it's the perfect warm-up to seeing Taylor in Twilight Breaking Dawn in November.
Out in 28 September it's the perfect warm-up to seeing Taylor in Twilight Breaking Dawn in November.