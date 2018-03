See how Katie Holmes was transformed into Jackie O by the make-up team on The Kennedys!

Find out how Katie Holmes became Jackie O for the new series The Kennedys...

MORE KATIE HOLMES PICS

In one of her biggest roles to date, Katie is transformed into the iconic First Lady for the mini-series, now airing on the History Channel.

But getting Katie to look like Jackie was no mean feat, as her make-up artist reveals: "I had to restructure Katie's face, and once that was achieved make-up could be applied."

See how the look was achieved in our EXCLUSIVE video - see left!

SEE A CLIP FROM THE NEXT EPISODE!