Exclusive: Listen to Rebecca Ferguson's brand-new track

Sneak a listen of Rebecca Ferguson's cover of Strange & Beautiful, featured on the deluxe version of her album, Heaven…

Former X Factor contestant, Rebecca Ferguson is having a serious moment right now; the deluxe edition of her album Heaven is quickly rising up the top ten in the charts and has received rave reviews from critics.

The new version of the album features five new tracks, including a cover of Drake's Take Care and original song, I’ll Count The Days, which is set to be featured in the new series of Downton Abbey. Rebecca also covers Aqualung's atmospheric Strange and Beautiful, and we've got an exclusive peek at her performing it live; watch it HERE.





Heaven, the deluxe edition, is out now.